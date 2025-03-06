Transaction over Tk 143b in 49 bank accounts of a UP chairman
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against a Union Parishad (UP) chairman and his wife in Narayanganj for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.
Lak Mia, the chairman of Brahammandi UP in Araihazar upazila, and his wife Mahmuda Begum have been sued on Thursday.
ACC said Lak Mia had 49 bank accounts where over Tk 143.76 billion was transacted between 2015 and 2024.
ACC’s director general Akter Hossain revealed the information to journalists at the anti-graft body’s headquarters in Segunbagicha. Lak Mia has been sued for amassing illegal wealth worth over Tk 552.3 million. His wife Mahmuda has been sued for amassing over Tk 145 million beyond known income source.
Akter Hossain added that Tk over 4.61 billion was transacted in 14 bank accounts of Mahmuda from 2007 to 2024.
ACC sources said Lak Mia amassed the illegal money from tender manipulation, extortion, land grabbing and drug dealing.