Transaction over Tk 143b in 49 bank accounts of a UP chairman

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against a Union Parishad (UP) chairman and his wife in Narayanganj for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

Lak Mia, the chairman of Brahammandi UP in Araihazar upazila, and his wife Mahmuda Begum have been sued on Thursday.

ACC said Lak Mia had 49 bank accounts where over Tk 143.76 billion was transacted between 2015 and 2024.