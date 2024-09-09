Fear of escalation in crime as top criminals freed from jail

Including these four, all freed recently had multiple cases against them. They are also sentenced in some cases while were even acquitted by the High Court in some cases. There have also been instances of states not appealing against the acquittals of some, including Sweden Aslam.

Intelligence sources said the special branch of police and other intelligence agencies would constantly monitor the cases and acquittal of top terrors.

The law enforcement agencies got themselves in a frail state after the fall of the government.

Taking advantage of this state of affairs, the top criminals are walking out of jail easily. Also, there is no monitoring them as they walk out of jail.

Wishing not to be named, a senior officer of a law enforcement agency told Prothom Alo, “We are now paying the highest attention to maintaining the normal law and order situation. That is why it was not possible to look separately at the top terrorists when they were in prison or after their bail. That is why they are able to get out like this.”

According to multiple sources, who keep track of criminal activities in Dhaka, some of the top terrorists who are already out on bail are trying to leave the country. There is a rumour that a top terrorist from Mirpur area has gone to Nepal after escaping from jail. Some are hoping to use their old political connections to become active in mainstream politics.