Fear of escalation in crime as top criminals freed from jail
Laxity has appeared in policing after the changeover in politics. Top criminals have secured bail and are coming out of jail one after another, taking advantage of the changed situation.
Stakeholders apprehend that release of these criminals might deteriorate the law and order situation of Dhaka. They remarked that these top terrors would control the crime world of Dhaka from jail. Now they might become more aggressive.
Sources said at least six top criminals have been released since the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in a student-mass uprising on 5 August. Most of them had been incarcerated for a decade or one and a half decade. Some criminals still incarcerated are lobbying hard to get themselves freed.
Law enforcers and court sources said a majority of the listed or government-announced top criminals are living abroad while some died. The remaining top criminals, who were incarcerated until recently, were acquitted in most of the cases sans one or two or were on bail. They are now coming out taking chances of the changed situation.
The top terrorists who have been released recently include Abbas Ali alias ‘Killer Abbas’ of Mirpur, Sheikh Mohammad Aslam alias Sweden Aslam of Tejgaon, Imamul Hasan Helal alias Picchi Helal of Mohammadpur and Sanjidul Islam alias Emon.
Two more criminals of Dhaka’s underworld—Naim Ahmed alias Titon and Khorshed Alam Rasu alias Freedom Rasu—were also released.
Abbas, Helal, Titon and Rasu were named in the list of 23 top terrorists published by the home ministry on 26 December in 2001.
Including these four, all freed recently had multiple cases against them. They are also sentenced in some cases while were even acquitted by the High Court in some cases. There have also been instances of states not appealing against the acquittals of some, including Sweden Aslam.
Intelligence sources said the special branch of police and other intelligence agencies would constantly monitor the cases and acquittal of top terrors.
The law enforcement agencies got themselves in a frail state after the fall of the government.
Taking advantage of this state of affairs, the top criminals are walking out of jail easily. Also, there is no monitoring them as they walk out of jail.
Wishing not to be named, a senior officer of a law enforcement agency told Prothom Alo, “We are now paying the highest attention to maintaining the normal law and order situation. That is why it was not possible to look separately at the top terrorists when they were in prison or after their bail. That is why they are able to get out like this.”
According to multiple sources, who keep track of criminal activities in Dhaka, some of the top terrorists who are already out on bail are trying to leave the country. There is a rumour that a top terrorist from Mirpur area has gone to Nepal after escaping from jail. Some are hoping to use their old political connections to become active in mainstream politics.
Speaking about this, additional deputy commissioner of the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Rezaul Karim Mallik told Prothom Alo, “We will monitor so that none could be involved in crimes anew after getting release on bail.”
Recently Prothom Alo investigated about 30 top terrors including the 23 who appeared in a list the government made in 2001.
The information of at least seven top terrorists’ involvement in controlling the crimes in Dhaka was found at that time.
Speaking about this, professor of the institute of social welfare and research at Dhaka University Tawohidul Haque said, “The top terrorists used to control the crimes staying in jails. That is why their release on bail enhances the possibility of an increase in criminal acts.”
“Strict monitoring is required on whether the terrorists released on bail are reviving their old networks. Otherwise, the aspiration of student-people for a new Bangladesh will be demolished,” he asserted.
* The report, originally published in the print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Galib Ashraf and Shameem Reza