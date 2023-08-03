Leguna driver beaten to death in city

A leguna driver was beaten to death by passengers of a private car in Dhaka’s Panthapath on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The incident happened in front of Bashundhara City Market around 11:45 pm on Wednesday, when the leguna collided with the private car. The deceased was identified as Md Sabuj, 35.

As leguna ran out of gas, Sabuj and his associates were taking it to the gas pump in front of Kawranbazar fish market, said his associates Md Jamal and Mintu.