Leguna driver beaten to death in city

A leguna driver was beaten to death by passengers of a private car in Dhaka’s Panthapath on Wednesday, reports UNB.
The incident happened in front of Bashundhara City Market around 11:45 pm on Wednesday, when the leguna collided with the private car. The deceased was identified as Md Sabuj, 35.
As leguna ran out of gas, Sabuj and his associates were taking it to the gas pump in front of Kawranbazar fish market, said his associates Md Jamal and Mintu.
On the way, the leguna collided with the private car in front of Bashundhara City. Following that, the car’s passengers got out of the car and punched Sabuj indiscriminately, leaving him unconscious, they said.
Following the incident, Sabuj was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the duty doctor declared him dead at 11:25 pm, they said.
Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, confirmed the matter. He said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue.
All the people in the private car were drunk, added Sabuj’s associates.