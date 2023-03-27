Woman's death: HC seeks postmortem report, details of RAB members

The High Court on Monday summoned the police report and postmortem report on the death of a union land office employee— Sultana Jasmine— in RAB custody in Naogaon district.

The court also sought details of RAB personnel who arrested and interrogated Sultana.

Concerned government officials have been asked to produce these reports before the court by Tuesday.

The bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice Ahmed Sohel made the orders after taking newspaper reports into account regarding the issue.

Lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik presented the reports published in various news outlets before the court. After that, the High Court asked assistant attorney general Abul Kalam Khan Daud to find out whether there was any case involving the death.

After 15 minutes, the state lawyer told the court that no case has been filed so far.

Earlier, an employee of a union land office died in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) being allegedly tortured by the elite force on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sultana Jesmine, 45, office assistant at the Chandipur union land office of Naogaon Sadar upazila.