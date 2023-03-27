Woman's death: HC seeks postmortem report, details of RAB members

The victim was detained from Muktirmor area of Naogaon city on Wednesday morning and died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday morning.
However, the elite force denied the allegation of torture. They claimed that the victim was arrested for interrogation as there was an accusation of fraudulence against her.
Shahed Hossain Saikat, son of Sultana Jesmine, alleged that his mother was a victim of conspiracy. “She was tortured while in RAB custody which led to her death.”
Naogaon municipality’s former councilor and Sultana's uncle Nazmul Haque Mantu told journalists that Sultana was arrested by a group of people wearing RAB uniform on Wednesday morning from Muktirmor area.
“After 12:00pm, we came to know that Sultana had been under treatment at Naogaon Hospital. We rushed and found RAB people there. My niece was unable to speak that time”, said Nazmul Haque Mantu.
Rajshahi RAB-5 company commander major Nazmus Sakib said they got an allegation of fraud against Sultana and arrested her for interrogation, finding evidence of an unusual transaction in her bank statement.
“She fell sick immediately after the detention and was rushed to Nagaon Sadar Hospital. After primary treatment she was moved to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she died of stroke on Friday morning”, said the RAB officer.
The body was handed over to her family on Saturday after completing all legal procedures, he added.