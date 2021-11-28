BUET student Abrar Fahad murder verdict postponed

The judge took the seat at around 12:10pm and said, “The verdict will not be announced today. The verdict will be announced on 8 December.”

Earlier in the day, 22 accused were brought to the lock-up at Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court around 9:30am. They were produced before the court around 11:45am.

In 2019, Abrar, 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering department of BUET, was beaten to death by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.

He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of 7 October after he was taken to room No-2011 of the dormitory around 8:00pm on 6 October and beaten mercilessly.

On 7 October, Abrar’s father Barkat Ullah filed a murder case with the Chawkbazar police station accusing 19 people.

