BUET student Abrar Fahad murder verdict postponed

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The date of verdict in the BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case has been deferred to 8 December.

The court of judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 on Sunday fixed the new date of the verdict.

Earlier, on 14 November, the tribunal fixed 28 November (today) for delivering the judgment after completion of arguments of both the state and defendants.

The judge took the seat at around 12:10pm and said, “The verdict will not be announced today. The verdict will be announced on 8 December.”

Earlier in the day, 22 accused were brought to the lock-up at Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court around 9:30am. They were produced before the court around 11:45am.

In 2019, Abrar, 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering department of BUET, was beaten to death by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.

He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of 7 October after he was taken to room No-2011 of the dormitory around 8:00pm on 6 October and beaten mercilessly.

On 7 October, Abrar’s father Barkat Ullah filed a murder case with the Chawkbazar police station accusing 19 people.

* More to follow ...

