‘Killer’ celebrates while hacking ex-BNP leader to death

A former BNP leader was hacked to death in broad daylight in Mymensingh’s Gafargaon upazila.
The accused was seen celebrating while hacking the victim BNP leader Harun-or-Rashid.
A video of the incident went viral on social media.
Harun was hacked to death at Gayeshpur Bazar in the upazila at around 1:00pm on Monday. On the heels of the incident, accused Rubel Mia came under mob beating. He was critically injured and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital first and then to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The death of Harun irked the locals and they torched the house of Rubel Mia. The police had to fire four blank shots to disperse the crowd.
The viral video showed that Harun collapsed as Rubul was indiscriminately hacking him with a sharp weapon. At one point Rubel celebrated raising his hands. Then he hacked the victim twice more.
The victim Harun was joint secretary general of Paithol union BNP. He was from Goalbor village under Paithol union. Harun would run a homeopathy dispensary at Goalbor village. Accused Rubel is from Newka village under the same union. He would not stay in the village regularly.
Accused Rubel is somewhat mentally ill, the police quoting the locals saying he is also known as a drug addict and criminal in the locality.
Locals said Rubel had previous records of beating people. Rubel hacked one relative of Harun back in 2013. Harun was a witness in a case filed over the incident.
The police said some information behind the killing was available upon talking with Rubel’s mother and local residents. But the police would not reveal the information right now.
A policeman on condition of anonymity said the incident does not seem to be preplanned.
Khairul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Pagla police station in Gafargaon upazila, said a case has been filed making Rubel the only accused today, Tuesday morning.