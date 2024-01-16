‘Killer’ celebrates while hacking ex-BNP leader to death

A former BNP leader was hacked to death in broad daylight in Mymensingh’s Gafargaon upazila.

The accused was seen celebrating while hacking the victim BNP leader Harun-or-Rashid.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Harun was hacked to death at Gayeshpur Bazar in the upazila at around 1:00pm on Monday. On the heels of the incident, accused Rubel Mia came under mob beating. He was critically injured and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital first and then to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The death of Harun irked the locals and they torched the house of Rubel Mia. The police had to fire four blank shots to disperse the crowd.