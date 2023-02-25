One case at final stage, another at testimony level

One of two cases (murder case) filed in connection with BDR Pilkhana mutiny and brutal killing is now awaiting hearing at the Appellate Division.

The trial of another case filed under the Explosive Substances Act has not finished and it is at the testimony level.

A mutiny of border security force BDR (now Border Guard Bangladesh) broke out at its headquarters in Pilkhana and different places on 25 February 2009.

A total of 57 army officers including then director general Major General Shakil Ahmed were brutally killed in the incident. The total number of deaths were 74.

Officers in charge of various responsibilities and their family members had to endure inhuman torture during the two-day mutiny.