OC extorts from 196 factories in Sitakunda

About Tk 15 million is being extorted from Sitakunda industrial area in Chattogram, according to the internal investigation of police and Prothom Alo investigation.
Allegations have been raised against Sitakunda police station officer-in-charge Tofael Ahmed.
Extortion is carried out at 196 industrial units and various establishments including smuggled fuel oil, drum factories and transport drivers.
However, the rate of extortion is different. Some victims have to give Tk 2,000 while some have to give 100,000.
Prothom Alo has talked to owners of eleven factories and officials who are victims of extortion.
Owners and officials of nine factories said they have been extorted forcefully. Owner of the factory denied. Another owner of a factory said he does not need to give money as it is shut.
Factory owners and officials decline to disclose names in fear of police harassment. However, they said they are extorted on the plea of various events. They have to give money for the development of a police station.
Shopkeepers and transport drivers also made the same allegations.
This correspondent went to Sitakunda police station on Monday to talk over the matter. When this correspondent wanted to talk to OC Tofael
Ahmed, he was asked to wait. Later, the OC left the police station.
While leaving, the OC came to know the identity of this correspondent and speedily left in a vehicle.
After sending a text message, OC Tofael on Monday called the correspondent over the phone and said he is in Sitakunda police station for 14 months.
He said none has extorted from the mills and factories and if anyone does so it is not his responsibility.
However, factory owners said the OC sends people for extortion. It is the responsibility of police to stop extortion if anyone extorts in the name of police, they added.
The factory owners also said the extortion is going on for long. The factory owners, who are politically influential, didn't need to pay money as extortion.
Monthly extortion from factories
The Shitakunda area in the port city is an industrial area. There are several hundred large and medium sized industries in the area.
This correspondent has got a list of the 196 factories, which are subjected to extortion, from a source in the police. The list also contained details about which company pays how much.
It shows the amount of extortion per month varies from Tk 20,000 to Tk 100,000 depending on the size of the company. A total of 199 companies pay between Tk 60,000 to Tk 100,000 as extortion.
Besides, Tk 20,000- Tk 50,000 is taken every month from 77 companies. In all, the OC collects around Tk 13 million every month from these factories.
It has been learnt that four police members, led by sub-inspector (SI) Nasir Uddin Bhuiyan, collect the extortions from the factories within the first 10 days of the month on behalf of the OC.
However, SI Nasir Uddin Bhuiyan claimed to Prothom Alo that he is not involved in collecting extortion from factories. The chance to collect one-time money appears whenever there is an accident where a worker dies or in case of labour agitation in any factory.
There are allegations that in case of the death of a worker, the shipwreck companies must pay the OC before handing over the body. The amount of money varies from Tk 200,000 to Tk 1 million depending on the seriousness of the incident.
The owners and workers allege that the families of the victim get only a little portion of the money taken by the police. In exchange, police cover up the case by showing the death of the worker as a natural-death.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh Free Trade Union Congress Chattogram general secretary KM Shahidullah said, “The families of the victims are supposed to get compensation in case of an accident in industries. However, they never get proper compensation. Besides, the incidents get covered up in various ways.”