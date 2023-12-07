OC extorts from 196 factories in Sitakunda

About Tk 15 million is being extorted from Sitakunda industrial area in Chattogram, according to the internal investigation of police and Prothom Alo investigation.

Allegations have been raised against Sitakunda police station officer-in-charge Tofael Ahmed.

Extortion is carried out at 196 industrial units and various establishments including smuggled fuel oil, drum factories and transport drivers.

However, the rate of extortion is different. Some victims have to give Tk 2,000 while some have to give 100,000.

Prothom Alo has talked to owners of eleven factories and officials who are victims of extortion.

Owners and officials of nine factories said they have been extorted forcefully. Owner of the factory denied. Another owner of a factory said he does not need to give money as it is shut.

Factory owners and officials decline to disclose names in fear of police harassment. However, they said they are extorted on the plea of various events. They have to give money for the development of a police station.

Shopkeepers and transport drivers also made the same allegations.