Carpenter found dead in Chattogram

Police recovered the body of a person from the Khiran area of Chattogram’s Fatikchari on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Md Suman, 30, a carpenter and resident of Dharmapur.

Police sources said that Sumon’s body was decapitated when they found him.

Dewan Shams Uddin, investigating officer of Fatikchhari police station, said that the body had been recovered from the spot. It has been sent to the morgue of Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy, he added.