Casino kingpin Samrat released from jail

Expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat has been granted bail in all four cases, including graft and money laundering, filed against him.

The bail order was sent to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) from Dhaka Central Jail on Wednesday at around 4:30pm. Then jail guards were taken away from his cabin.

However, the BSMMU sources said although he got released from jail, he is not getting clearance certificate from the hospital today, Wednesday.

Dhaka central prison jailer Mahabubul Islam told Prothom Alo that he was released at around 4:30pm after completing all the procedures.