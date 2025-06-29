That woman truly a victim of barbaric violence: Police

A woman, 25, and her relatives alleged that a certain Fazar Ali, 38, raped her finding her alone at home at Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla. Fazar Ali came to the home for the money he lent the family.

The victim woman informed Prothom Alo that Fazar Ali, who has a conflict with her parents’ family over the money, asked the woman to open her room’s door around 11:00 pm on Thursday. As she declined opening the door, he broke into the house and raped her.

The woman further said as neighbours sensed the incident of rape, the came to the house and started beating Fazar Ali. He was in a naked state at that time.

According to her, the four people arrested by the police were the ones who beat Fazar Ali. Their people spread the video online.