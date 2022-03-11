Charge-sheet filed against 15 in ASP Anisul murder case

Police have filed charge-sheet against 15 people including Mind Aid Hospital director Arif Mahmud in a case lodged over beating to death senior assistant superintendant of police (ASP) Anisul Karim, reports BSS.

Chief metropolitan magistrate court general registration officer (GRO) Shariful Islam said investigation officer and Adabor police station inspector Md Faruk Mollah filed the charge-sheet on 9 March.