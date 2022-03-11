Charge-sheet filed against 15 in ASP Anisul murder case

The accused in the case include Mind Aid Hospital director Arif Mahmud, Pharmacist Tanvir Hasan, officials Sakhawat Hossain, Sazzad Amin and Fatema Khatun and coordinator Redwan Sabbir.
Senior ASP Md Anisul Karim Shipon went to the hospital on 9 November 2020 for taking treatment. At one point, the employees of the hospital started beating him mercilessly, which got recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. Anisul later succumbed to his injuries.
Anisul's father heroic Freedom Fighter Md Faizuddin Ahammed on 10 November 2020 filed the case with Adabor police station against 15.