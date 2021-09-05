Charges against Hefazat’s Mamunul in explosive case on 10 Oct

A Khulna court on Sunday set 10 October to frame charges against Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefajat-e-Islam, in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act, reports UNB.

Additional metropolitan session court judge SM Ashikur Rahman announced the date after Mamunul was brought before the court from Khulna district jail, said public prosecutor advocate KM Iqbal Hossain.