Child hospitalised after 'rape attempt’ by elderly in Faridpur

An eight-year-old girl has been hospitalised following a reported rape attempt by a 50-year old man in Boalmari upazila of Faridpur district, reports UNB.

The critically injured child is currently undergoing treatment at Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital.

In this regard, the child's mother lodged a written complaint with the Boalmari police station on Saturday.

According to the complaint, the girl was having shower at a pond beside her house when Yunus Sheikh, 50, forcibly took her to a garden near Raipur cremation ground and tried to rape her after giving death threat.