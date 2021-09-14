Graft case against ex-CJ Sinha: Judgment on 5 Oct

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed 5 October for delivering its judgment in a graft case filed against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others over laundering Tk 40 million (4 crore).

Dhaka Special Court-4 justice Sheikh Nazmul Alam fixed the date after concluding law point arguments from both the prosecution and the defence counsels.

Earlier, on 29 August, seven of the 11 accused in the case pleaded themselves as innocent, and hoped they would get justice.