BNP activist shot in Jashore following argument on Sheikh Hasina’s return

A BNP activist, Azgar Ali, 26, was shot in Jashore’s Chaugachha upazila on Friday night following an arguement about the return of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The incident occurred around 8:00 pm in Saidpur village.

Azgar’s father, Abbas Ali, filed a written complaint with the police on Saturday, accusing local Awami League activist Imran, 25, of shooting his son. Both the victim and the accused hail from the same village.

Azgar, who is currently undergoing treatment at Jashore General Hospital, recounted the incident, saying, “I had just stepped out of the house and reached Pandit Mor when Imran fired at me. The bullet struck my leg.”