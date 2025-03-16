BNP activist shot in Jashore following argument on Sheikh Hasina’s return
A BNP activist, Azgar Ali, 26, was shot in Jashore’s Chaugachha upazila on Friday night following an arguement about the return of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The incident occurred around 8:00 pm in Saidpur village.
Azgar’s father, Abbas Ali, filed a written complaint with the police on Saturday, accusing local Awami League activist Imran, 25, of shooting his son. Both the victim and the accused hail from the same village.
Azgar, who is currently undergoing treatment at Jashore General Hospital, recounted the incident, saying, “I had just stepped out of the house and reached Pandit Mor when Imran fired at me. The bullet struck my leg.”
According to police and local sources, tensions flared in Saidpur village on Friday evening after a dispute between Imran’s uncle, Altaf Hossain, and Azgar’s father, Abbas Ali, over Sheikh Hasina’s return. The altercation led to threats exchanged between the two groups.
Later that night, as Azgar and a few others gathered at Pandit Mor, Imran allegedly arrived and opened fire, injuring Azgar. Locals reportedly caught and beat up Imran before he managed to flee.
Police recovered an abandoned pistol, two bullets, and a bullet shell from the scene. Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anwar Hossain of Chaugachha Police Station confirmed, “The X-ray report confirms that Azgar was shot in the leg. We have received a written complaint and are investigating the matter.”
The injured Azgar was initially taken to Chaugachha Health Complex before being transferred to Jashore General Hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, Imran remains absconding.