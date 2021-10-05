Corruption case against SK Sinha: Court defers judgment to 21 Oct

On 29 August, seven of the 11 accused in the case pleaded "not guilty" in the case.
They are Mahbubul Haque Chisty, former audit committee chairman of Farmers Bank, former managing director of the bank AKM Shamim, first vice presidents Swapan Kumar Rat and Md Lutful Haque, and former SEVPs Gazi Salahudiin, Md Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha.
On 24 August, the defence lawyers grilled the investigating officer of the case, Benazir Ahmed, the director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Some 21 witnesses had testified in the case.
On 10 July, 2019, the ACC filed the case accusing former chief justice SK Sinha and 10 others of accumulating illegal wealth and laundering Tk 40 million.
On 25 September, 2019, the anti-graft body summoned five officials of Farmers Bank for interrogation over the deposit of Tk 40 million in CJ Sinha's account with the Supreme Court branch of Sonali Bank.
On 10 December, 2019, the investigation officer in the case filed a chargesheet against the 11 accused. On 13 August, 2020, a court framed charges against the 11, including Sinha.