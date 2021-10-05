Corruption case against SK Sinha: Court defers judgment to 21 Oct

A special court in Dhaka Tuesday deferred the pronouncement of its judgment in the graft case against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others to October 21, reports UNB.

As Dhaka Special Judge (court-4) Sheikh Nazmul Alam Khan has gone on leave, acting judge Ali Hossain fixed 21 October as the new date.

On 14 September, the court fixed 5 October as the judgment day in the graft case filed against the former chief justice and 10 others for laundering Tk 40 million. This was after both the state lawyer and the defense counsel concluded their arguments.