Court orders attachment of over 5500 bighas of land, 55 buses of Barkat-Rubel

The court has ordered the attachment of 5,706 bighas of lands of the expelled general secretary of Faridpur city Awami League Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel in a money laundering case.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge, KM Imrul Kayes passed the order on Thursday following a petition filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police.

Court’s public prosecutor (PP) Taposh Kumar Paul confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

PP Taposh Kumar Paul said the court has also ordered the attachment of 88 bank accounts of five including Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel in the money laundering case.

The court also ordered to confiscate Tk 100 million (10 crore) in these bank accounts and 55 buses, trucks and cars owned by them.

CID inspector SM Miraj Al Mahmud filed a case against Barkat and Rubel on 26 June last year with Dhaka's Kafrul police station on the charges of money laundering. The two brothers were charged with illegally acquiring and laundering assets worth Tk 20 billion (2000 crore).