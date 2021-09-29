HC rejects Bashundhara MD's anticipatory bail plea

A HC bench comprising justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and justice KM Zahid Sarwar passed the order on Wednesday following a hearing on the bail petition of Sayem Sobhan and his wife Sabrina.
Lawyer Yusuf Hossain and Hasan Imam stood for Anvir and his wife to the court while assistant attorney general Md Mizanur Rahman represented the state.
Mizanur Rahman told Prothom Alo that Anvir and his wife applied for the anticipatory bail. But the HC didn’t grant bail to Bashundhara group MD. However, his wife has got a six-week anticipatory bail.
Earlier on 6 September, Nusrat Jahan, the elder sister of Mosharrat Jahan, lodged a case with Dhaka women and children repression prevention tribunal no. 8 accusing eight people including Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and its MD Sayem Sobhan.
The remaining six are Afroza Sobhan, wife of Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Sabrina, wife of Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Ibrahim Ahmed, Sharmin, Saifa Rahman and model Fariha Mahmud Piyasha.
On 26 April, police recovered hanging body of a young woman from a flat in the city's Gulshan area. The deceased is Musharrat Jahan, 21, daughter of late Shafiqur Rahman, a freedom fighter of Monoharpur in Cumilla district.