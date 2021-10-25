Court sets 10 Jan for framing charges against Samrat in graft case

The court then fixed 10 January for holding the hearing on the charge sheet.

Subhash Kumar Ghosh, senior jail superintendent of Keraniganj central jail, said in the custody warrant that Samrat has been undergoing treatment in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital since 24 November last year. And so, it was not possible to produce him in court.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court issued a production warrant and ordered the prison authorities to produce Samrat before it on 25 October in a graft case.