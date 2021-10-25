Court sets 10 Jan for framing charges against Samrat in graft case

The court then fixed 10 January for holding the hearing on the charge sheet.
Subhash Kumar Ghosh, senior jail superintendent of Keraniganj central jail, said in the custody warrant that Samrat has been undergoing treatment in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital since 24 November last year. And so, it was not possible to produce him in court.
Earlier on Wednesday, the court issued a production warrant and ordered the prison authorities to produce Samrat before it on 25 October in a graft case.
According to the case, Samrat was accused of acquiring assets worth Tk 29.4 million beyond his known sources of income. The deputy director of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against him on 12 November in 2019.
On 26 November last year, the investigation officer of the case, Jahangir Alam, submitted a charge sheet before the court.
On 6 October in 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman from Chauddagram in Cumilla. RAB later raided his Kakrail office on that day. During this time large quantities of foreign liquor, pistols and two hides of kangaroo were seized from his office.
He was later sentenced by a mobile court to six months in prison under the Wildlife Conservation Act and was sent to jail the same day.