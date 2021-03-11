Court sets new date for further investigation report against Sami, 10 others

A Dhaka court on Wednesday set 15 March for further investigation into the case filed against 11 people, including Samiul alias Zulkarnain Sayer Khan under the Digital Security Act for posting anti-government posts on social media, reports state-run news agency BSS.

Additional metropolitan magistrate Abu Bakkar Siddique set the new date as Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of the police could not file the report on Wednesday.

Earlier on 5 May last year, RAB-3 CPC-1 warrant officer Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique filed a case against 11 people under the Digital Security Act with Ramna police station in the capital. Another five-six unidentified people were made accused in the case.