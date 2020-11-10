‘Custodial death’ of youth: Suspended SI Akbar put on remand

A Sylhet court on Tuesday placed the suspended sub-inspector of Bandarbazar police station, Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, on a seven-day remand as he was arrested in connection with the death of Raihan Ahmed in ‘police custody,’ reports news agency UNB.

The court of Sylhet chief metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Abul Kashem passed the order when Awlad Hossain, inspector of Sylhet Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court seeking a seven-remand remand of Akbar.

On Monday, police arrested Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan from Dona bordering area in Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet.