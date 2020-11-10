‘Custodial death’ of youth: Suspended SI Akbar put on remand

A Sylhet court on Tuesday placed the suspended sub-inspector of Bandarbazar police station, Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, on a seven-day remand as he was arrested in connection with the death of Raihan Ahmed in ‘police custody,’ reports news agency UNB.
The court of Sylhet chief metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Abul Kashem passed the order when Awlad Hossain, inspector of Sylhet Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court seeking a seven-remand remand of Akbar.
On Monday, police arrested Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan from Dona bordering area in Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet.
Akbar had been on the run after the death of Raihan Ahmed in ‘police custody’.
On 11 October, Raihan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akhalia in Sylhet city, was ‘beaten to death in police custody’ at Bandarbazar police outpost, alleged the the victim’s family.
His wife, Tahmina Akter Tanni, filed a case with Kotwali police station the following day accusing a number of unidentified people.
On 12 October, the authorities suspended four policemen, including the then in-charge of Bandarbazar police outpost Akbar, in connection with the death. Three policemen were withdrawn the same day.
The case was later transferred to the PBI.
The SMP formed a committee, headed by its additional deputy commissioner Shahrier Al Mamun, to investigate into the death of Raihan.
After a primary investigation, the committee found some policemen guilty of foul play.
After autopsy, physicians said they found 111 injury marks on Raihan’s body and two of his nails were pulled out.
On 22 October, former SMP commissioner Golam Kibria was transferred over widespread criticisms of the role of police after the death of Raihan.