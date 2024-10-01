Chandpur AL leader’s body recovered, family claims murder

The police have recovered the body of Khadergaon union Awami League general secretary Md Nazrul Islam Dhali, 58, of Matlab Dakshin upazila in Chandpur.

His body was recovered at around 11:00am from an under construction building near his house in Beluti village of the upazila.

His family claimed miscreants left him hanging after killing him over an old feud.

He has been serving as the general secretary of Khadergaon union Awami League for a long time. He was a contractor by profession.

According to the family members, police and the locals, Nazrul went out for work from his home on Monday afternoon. However, he didn’t return. His family members and relatives tried to talk to him over the phone till 12:00 am in the night. However, there was no response.