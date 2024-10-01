Chandpur AL leader’s body recovered, family claims murder
The police have recovered the body of Khadergaon union Awami League general secretary Md Nazrul Islam Dhali, 58, of Matlab Dakshin upazila in Chandpur.
His body was recovered at around 11:00am from an under construction building near his house in Beluti village of the upazila.
His family claimed miscreants left him hanging after killing him over an old feud.
He has been serving as the general secretary of Khadergaon union Awami League for a long time. He was a contractor by profession.
According to the family members, police and the locals, Nazrul went out for work from his home on Monday afternoon. However, he didn’t return. His family members and relatives tried to talk to him over the phone till 12:00 am in the night. However, there was no response.
Later, locals saw his body hanging from an iron rod of that under construction building and informed police. Following that, a team of police went to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.
Nazrul Islam Dhali’s wife Jesmin Akter and son Jamiul Islam alleged that the local AL leader was killed deliberately over an old enmity. After the killing they hanged the body to cover up the killing. However, his feet were on the ground at the time of the recovery.
Police recovered the deceased’s glasses, shoe and two mobile phones. He has no rift with any of his family members. The relatives demanded for a transparent investigation to unravel the real mystery to bring the persons involved to book.
Chandpur additional superintendent of police (ASP, crime) Rashedul Haque and a team of Police Bureau of Investigation have already visited the spot.
Speaking regarding this, Matlab Dakshin police station officer-in-charge (OC) Saleh Ahmed said legal proceedings are underway to file a case over the incident. It is a mysterious incident, the police official said adding, “It will be clear after the post mortem as to whether it was a murder or not.”
High police officials and the PBI are investigating the case, he added.