Child rape cases to be tried at special tribunal, decision taken in principal: Asif Nazrul

The interim government has decided in principal to amend the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act-2000 inserting a provision of establishing special tribunals to hold trial of children rape cases.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul made the announcement at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka after a special meeting of the council of advisers, held at the Chief Adviser’s Office today, Monday.

The law adviser said it is expected that the amended act will be finalised on Thursday and its gazette will be published as soon as possible.