Child rape cases to be tried at special tribunal, decision taken in principal: Asif Nazrul
The interim government has decided in principal to amend the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act-2000 inserting a provision of establishing special tribunals to hold trial of children rape cases.
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul made the announcement at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka after a special meeting of the council of advisers, held at the Chief Adviser’s Office today, Monday.
The law adviser said it is expected that the amended act will be finalised on Thursday and its gazette will be published as soon as possible.
He said the rape incidents that occur in consent luring promise for marriage are a separate offense, while the trial and investigation time of the rape cases committed without consent has been reduced in the amended law.
“We have been giving optimum importance to these cases,” the law adviser added.
Besides, he said, the definition of rape has been changed and made broader with any object used to abuse anyone sexually being bought under the definition of rape.
Noting that any form of rape is being included to the definition, Asif Nazrul said it is being made wider.
Rape cases were hanged for years for lack of DNA reports, he said, adding that a provision was incorporated in the amended law that if the court can hold trial of rape cases without DNA reports if it thinks that trial could be held with medical reports and circumstantial evidences.
The law adviser said the issue of protection of victims and compensating them has been included in the law.
Environment, forest and climate change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were also present at the press briefing.
Magura girl rape, murder case trial to be held speedily
The Law Adviser further said the trial of Magura girl rape and murder case will be held speedily.
“The investigation into the case is going to be concluded. The DNA report will be found within a day or two. We expect that the trial of this case will begin within a few days and the case will be settled speedily as there is enough clear evidence,” he told the media.