Shakib Khan files defamation, extortion case against producer Rahmat Ullah

Tanvir Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the court has summoned Rahmat Ullah to appear on 27 April.

Shakib's lawyer further said that they have been preparing for filing another case against Rahmat Ullah in cyber crimes tribunal.

Recently, Rahmat Ullah filed a formal complaint against Shakib Khan in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association. He alleged in the complaint that Shakib Khan raped a female co-producer during the shooting of the movie 'Operation Agnipath' in Australia in 2017. Rahmat Ullah is one of the producers of this movie.