DB arrested six 'robbers' from Rupganj, Narayanganj

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested six alleged robbers from Rupgonj in Naryangonj on Tuesday night for their alleged involvement in robbery and murder in the city’s Airport area recently, reports UNB.
The arrestees are Sajal, Musa, Bachchu, Sajib, Munna and Siddique. During the arrest, with a pickup van and Tk 7,000 in cash, police recovered a sharp knife and a mobile phone from their possession.
Briefing reporters at DMP media centre on Wednesday, Additional Commissioner (DB) AKM Hafeez Akhter said an organised robber gang roamed the city street on a rented pickup van for committing robbery at midnight.
The robbers target low-income traders, who buy vegetables from the city’s wholesale vegetable stalls, including Karwan Bazar.
They usually pick up the traders saying that they are heading towards the same direction. They later snatch cash and mobile phones from the traders and throw them off the moving vehicle, he said.
Hafeez said trader Apan Mia and his companion Nazrul Islam were waiting for a ride to Karwan Bazar on 28 December from Dakshinkhan.
A pickup van picked them up from the east side of the Kawla Footover Bridge at Airport Police Station to go to the Karawan bazar.
But as soon as they got on, the robbers snatched their mobile phones and money and pushed them off the vehicle. Apan Mia died on the spot.
A case was filed with at Airport Police Station in this regard. DB and the thana police investigated the case.