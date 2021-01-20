DB arrested six 'robbers' from Rupganj, Narayanganj

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested six alleged robbers from Rupgonj in Naryangonj on Tuesday night for their alleged involvement in robbery and murder in the city’s Airport area recently, reports UNB.

The arrestees are Sajal, Musa, Bachchu, Sajib, Munna and Siddique. During the arrest, with a pickup van and Tk 7,000 in cash, police recovered a sharp knife and a mobile phone from their possession.

Briefing reporters at DMP media centre on Wednesday, Additional Commissioner (DB) AKM Hafeez Akhter said an organised robber gang roamed the city street on a rented pickup van for committing robbery at midnight.