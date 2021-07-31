Deposition halted due to coronavirus

During firing, Liaqat Ali ordered Major Sinha and Sifat to be handcuffed. SI Nandadulal handcuffed Sinha. Sifat was bound with a rope as there were no other handcuffs. Afterwards, Liaqat Ali informed OC Pradeep and Cox's Bazar superintendent of police over phone about firing at Major Sinha. Receiving the phone call, OC Pradeep rushed to the spot with a white microbus and a pickup. Pradeep held a discussion with Liaqat in private. They left Sinha at the spot instead of taking him to the hospital.

OC Pradeep's lawyer Rana Dasdupta said OC Pradeep is not involved in Sinha murder. OC Pradeep just carried out the government policy of zero tolerance against drugs, the lawyer added.

The plaintiff's lawyer Mohammad Jahangir said it is possible to prove the allegations against the accused and dispose the case speedily as 12 out of 15 accused gave confessional statements in the court.

After the Sinha murder, the home ministry constituted a four-member investigation committee headed by then additional divisional commissioner (development) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

The committee observed the killing of Sinha was an act of the police’s rash, reckless and unprofessional attitude. The lack of supervision and accountability had made them insensitive to such shooting. According to the committee, the legal provision of self-defence was being misused. It made a 13-pint recommendation to stop this.

Sinha's family alleged Sinha was murdered as part of a plan of OC Pradeep and Liaqat Ali.