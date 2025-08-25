Gazipur
22 slums turn into drug haven, police pocket a share
Haji Mazar slum, adjacent to Tongi Bazar in Gazipur. Entering the area, one sees countless tiny shacks made of bamboo and tin, clustered tightly together. Built on government land, this slum is known as the largest hub for drug sales in Gazipur.
According to local residents, the Department of Narcotics Control, and various sources within Gazipur Metropolitan Police, drugs such as yaba, heroin, cannabis, and phensedyl are sold in 20 slums, including Haji Mazar slum in Tongi.
It is alleged that police officers and some local political leaders receive regular payments from these drug dens. Before the fall of the Awami League, drug operations in Tongi were controlled by followers of Matiur Rahman, uncle of the then-state minister Zahid Ahsan Russell. Control has now shifted to certain local BNP leaders. Multiple sources confirm that drug trafficking has expanded further since the mass uprising.
An internal police report also states that officers in charge of various police stations collect monthly payments from drug dealers, a portion of which ends up in the pockets of their higher-ups.
Obstructions while entering the Slum
On the morning of 14 August, two Prothom Alo correspondents visited Haji Mazar slum in Tongi. Shortly after entering, they were confronted with questions. Soon a group of men and women surrounded them, creating a hostile situation and demanding they leave.
After exiting the slum, another group intercepted them on the street, asking why they had come. They checked one correspondent’s phone to see if any photos or videos had been taken. Before letting them go, they warned the journalists never to return.
Later, a security guard at a nearby shopping complex told the reporters, “It’s the drug dealers who surrounded you. They live in that slum. They also commit muggings.”
Local sources say that the houses storing drugs are interconnected with secret passageways inside. Strangers entering the slum are questioned. Lookouts, known locally as “watchers,” are stationed at the entrances to monitor movement. Drugs are sold here both wholesale and retail.
According to multiple police and local sources, since the uprising, the drug trade in Haji Mazar slum has been controlled by Tongi East BNP president Suman Sarker. Former president of Tongi West BNP, Rashedul Islam, told Prothom Alo that the slum is actually controlled by Siddiqur Rahman, alias Dubli, who works under Suman Sarker.
However, Suman Sarker told Prothom Alo that he has no involvement in drug trafficking and denied that Siddiqur Rahman is engaged in such activities.
Another major drug hub is Ershadnagar slum. Drug sales there are conducted quite openly. Several local residents told Prothom Alo, “No one dares protest here. There is fear of being killed. So we just watch and stay silent.”
Gazipur Metropolitan BNP president Shawkat Hossain Sarker believes that, “If police are serious, crime may not be eradicated, but it can certainly be suppressed.” He told Prothom Alo that he has urged the police administration to take a strong stance against drug dealers through intelligence operations.
Police, ‘vested’ political leaders also share profits
The spread of drugs in Gazipur Metropolitan area is also documented in an internal police report. It notes that station OCs conduct no investigation or monitoring. Instead, they extort money from drug dealers.
Asked about this, the GMP Commissioner told Prothom Alo: “If OCs are indeed taking money, then report to Police Headquarters how much each OC is receiving. Or report it to me—I will investigate and suspend the officer. Even without concrete evidence, we have taken action before in similar cases.”
Another senior GMP officer told Prothom Alo that four officers had already been transferred over allegations of taking bribes from drug dealers.
The internal police report further states that drug dealer Arfina Begum, alias Arfin, collects Tk 1 to 1.5 million monthly from various slums. The money is allegedly gathered by Detective Branch Inspector Md. Golam Mostafa, described as the “chief cashier” of the GMP Commissioner.
If I were given that report, I could have investigated. They could also have formed a committee. If I am involved in wrongdoing, let action be taken against me as wellNazmul Karim Khan, GMP Commissioner
Golam Mostafa, however, denied the allegation: “I have no knowledge of this. I was only at GMP for five months.” He said he had been transferred to APBn in Khagrachhari before Eid-ul-Azha, on administrative grounds.
He explained that GMP Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan and Additional Commissioner Zahidul Hasan had previously worked with him, which is why he was brought to Gazipur on “requisition.”
Asked about allegations of sharing drug money, GMP Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan told Prothom Alo: “If I were given that report, I could have investigated. They could also have formed a committee. If I am involved in wrongdoing, let action be taken against me as well.” He added that powerful groups stand behind the drug trade in Gazipur.
The report mentions that Arfina Begum controls the drug trade in Bank Field slum in Tongi. She has multiple drug-related cases filed against her at Tongi East Police Station.
Tongi East OC Muhammad Faridul Islam told Prothom Alo that Arfina had been arrested several times but was always released on bail shortly after. In some cases, charge sheets have been submitted and trials have begun. He claimed police are making every effort to arrest her.
Regarding the allegation of extortion from drug dens, OC Faridul Islam said: “These are baseless claims.” Tongi West OC Iskandar Habibur Rahman also dismissed the allegations as unfounded.
Gazipur Metropolitan Jamaat-e-Islami chief Muhammad Jamal Uddin also told Prothom Alo that the slums in the industrial city of Gazipur have become havens for drugs and crime.
“Some members of law enforcement, along with vested political leaders, are also involved,” he added.
Open sale in 22 hotspots
According to the list of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) and the Department of Narcotics Control as many as 22 drug hotspots exist in Gazipur city.
These include Karaitala slum, Kalabagan slum, Jinnat Mahalla slum, Nishat Mahalla slum, the slum behind Lal Mosque, Namar Mazar slum, Byangaler Math slum, and Mill Barrack slum.
Also on the list are Banker Math slum, Tongi Station slum, Amtali Keranitek slum, Ershadnagar slum, Gacha slum, Lakshmipura, Shibbari Rail Gate slum, Baran, Konabari, Tongi Board Bazar, Bhogra, Salna, Pubail, and the slum beside Kashimpur Jail.
Taherul Haque Chowhan, additional commissioner (crime) at GMP, told Prothom Alo that slums have developed surrounding the Gazipur industrial zone. The police have not been able to carry out strong drives since the mass uprising on 5 August last year.
“Earlier, drug lords and criminals feared the police. Now, they hardly care about the police. Even so, regular drives continue to recover drugs and make arrests almost every day,” he said.
Arrests and recoveries
GMP sources said that from January to July this year, a total of 468 cases were filed under the Narcotics Control Act across GMP’s eight police stations. As many as 706 people were arrested in these cases.
During this period, police recovered 127,242 yaba tablets, 2,041 bottles of phensedyl, 799 grams of heroin, 588 cases of cannabis, 101 litres of beer, and 806 litres of foreign liquor.
In the last one year, from June last year to July this year, Gazipur Metro Zone of the Department of Narcotics Control arrested 386 people in drug-related cases.
From their possession, officials seized 123,634 yaba tablets, over one kg of heroin, 251 bottles of phensedyl, 202 tapentadol tablets, 267 kg of cannabis, 335 litres of home-brewed liquor, and 46 cans of beer.
Drugs sold like vegetables
Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Sunday, about the drug situation in Gazipur, Iftekhar Shishir, general secretary of Citizens for Good Governance (SUJAN) Gazipur unit, said, “Since the mass uprising on 5 August last year, drugs are being sold in Gazipur like vegetables. As a result, the number of drug users has increased as well.”
According to Iftekhar Shishir, coordinated drives under the supervision of the Police Headquarters and the Department of Narcotics Control could help bring drug trade under control.