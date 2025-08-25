22 slums turn into drug haven, police pocket a share

Haji Mazar slum, adjacent to Tongi Bazar in Gazipur. Entering the area, one sees countless tiny shacks made of bamboo and tin, clustered tightly together. Built on government land, this slum is known as the largest hub for drug sales in Gazipur.

According to local residents, the Department of Narcotics Control, and various sources within Gazipur Metropolitan Police, drugs such as yaba, heroin, cannabis, and phensedyl are sold in 20 slums, including Haji Mazar slum in Tongi.

It is alleged that police officers and some local political leaders receive regular payments from these drug dens. Before the fall of the Awami League, drug operations in Tongi were controlled by followers of Matiur Rahman, uncle of the then-state minister Zahid Ahsan Russell. Control has now shifted to certain local BNP leaders. Multiple sources confirm that drug trafficking has expanded further since the mass uprising.

An internal police report also states that officers in charge of various police stations collect monthly payments from drug dealers, a portion of which ends up in the pockets of their higher-ups.