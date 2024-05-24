Punishment inevitable no matter how influential you are: Quader on Benazir

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, regardinf the court order to seize the movable, immovable assets of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, said “No one can get away with crime. The ACC (Anti-Corruption Commission) is independent. The judiciary is independent. Why would we (the government) save any convicted person? Punishment is inevitable if you commit crime, no matter how influential you are.”

The AL general secretary said this while addressing a press conference at the party central in the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue.

Earlier on Thursday, a Dhaka court ordered the seizure of all movable and immovable assets held by former IGP Benazir Ahmed along with 83 land deeds. The court also ordered to freeze his bank accounts.