Dipan murder case verdict today

A tribunal is set to deliver its judgment in a case filed over the killing of Jagriti Publications publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan.

Judge of Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Tribunal Md Mujibur Rahman will pronounce the verdict.

On 13 October 2019, the tribunal framed charges against eight members of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the case.

The eight ABT men are Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat alias Samir alias Imran, Md Abdus Sabur alias Abdus Samad alias Sujan alias Raju alias Sad, Khairul Islam alias Jamil alias Rifat alias Fahim alias Jisan, Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib alias Sajid alias Shahab, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon alias Shashriar, Md Sheikh Abdullah alias Jubayer alias Jayed alias Javed, Syed Ziaul Hoque, a suspended major of Bangladesh Army who is known as Sagar alias Istikhakh alias Borobhai, and Akram Hossain alias Hasib alias Abir alias Adnan alias Abdullah.