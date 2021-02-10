Dipan murder case verdict today

A tribunal is set to deliver its judgment in a case filed over the killing of Jagriti Publications publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan.
Judge of Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Tribunal Md Mujibur Rahman will pronounce the verdict.
On 13 October 2019, the tribunal framed charges against eight members of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the case.
The eight ABT men are Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat alias Samir alias Imran, Md Abdus Sabur alias Abdus Samad alias Sujan alias Raju alias Sad, Khairul Islam alias Jamil alias Rifat alias Fahim alias Jisan, Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib alias Sajid alias Shahab, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon alias Shashriar, Md Sheikh Abdullah alias Jubayer alias Jayed alias Javed, Syed Ziaul Hoque, a suspended major of Bangladesh Army who is known as Sagar alias Istikhakh alias Borobhai, and Akram Hossain alias Hasib alias Abir alias Adnan alias Abdullah.
The court also issued arrest warrants against ex-Major Ziaul and Akram as they are on the run.
Major Syed Ziaul Hoque, the mastermind of the killing, was suspended from the Bangladesh Army.
On 30 October 2018, the charge-sheet in the case was sent to the Home Ministry for approval before submission to the court as the case was filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Publisher Dipan, son of Prof Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq of Dhaka University, was hacked to death in his office on the second floor of Aziz Supermarket at Shahbagh in the city on 31 October 2015.
A case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station the following day and later the case was transferred to Detective Branch.
Police on 15 November 2019, pressed charges against the eight ABT men in the case.