Killers could be seen on video, yet police aren’t arresting them, slain Ruplal’s wife says

The people who killed her husband can be seen in video footage. Yet they remain at large. The police should arrest them. She does not even know how many people have been accused in the case; she has not been to the police station, officers came to her home for her signature. Those seen in the video are the ones who killed her husband.

Bharati Rani, widow of Ruplal Das said those on Friday morning.

Ruplal Das from Ghonirampur village in Kursha union was beaten to death in a mob attack at Bottola Burirhat in Soyar union of Taraganj upazila last Saturday night.

In the same incident, his relative Pradip Lal from Charan Balua village in Mithapukur was also killed. Ruplal earned his living repairing shoes in the local market while Pradip Lal was a rickshaw-van puller.

One week after the mob beating and murder, the victim’s family members expressed frustration and anger over the police’s apparent inaction in arresting the identified attackers.