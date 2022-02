So far, a total of 19 peoples have been arrested in connection with the robbery.

Earlier on 20 January, Shafiqul Islam, a resident physician at a Tangail hospital, and his friend got on a bus from Abdullahpur area in Dhaka on their way to Tangail where they were robbed.

Later, the victims filed a robbery case with Uttara West police station. The Tejgaon zone team DMP were given the charge of the investigation.

During the preliminary interrogation, the detainees confessed about the bus robbery.