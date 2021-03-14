DMP asks not to hold political programmes from 17 to 26 March

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has requested the political parties not to hold any programme between 17 and 26 March this year when a number of important foreign guests will visit the country, reports UNB.
Any political party, ignoring the request and going ahead with programmes during this period will be considered anti-state, DMP’s counter-terrorism unit chief and acting commissioner Md Monirul Islam said at a press conference on Sunday.
Bangladesh is all set to observe the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through a series of special programmes from 17 to 26 March.
A number of foreign guests will visit the country during the 10-day special programme. Their movement will affect the city traffic.
Monirul urged the Dhaka residents to be patient and leave for their destinations earlier than they usually do.
Programmes during the 10-day period will be organised maintaining health protocol amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Local and foreign guests will participate.
Among the programmes, there will be separate theme-based discussion, cultural events, audio-visual and other presentations to pay tribute to Bangabandhu every day.
President Abdul Hamid will be present in the programme on 17, 22 and 26 March, while prime minister Sheikh Hasina will attend events on 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26 March.
Presidents and heads of the governments of different countries will be present as guests of honour at the programmes on 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26 March.
President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will be present at the programme as the guest of honour on 17 March, while prime minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa on 19 March, president of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari on 22 March, prime minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering on 24 March and prime minister of India Narendra Modi on 26 March.
Chinese president Xi Jinping and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau will deliver welcome speeches at the programme on 17 March, while Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen on 18 March, OIC secretary general Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen on 20 March, Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga on 22 March, Pope Francis on 24 March, South Korean prime minister Chung Sye-kyun and Japanese friend of Bangladesh Takashi Hayakawa’s son Osamu Hayakawa on 25 March.