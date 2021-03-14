DMP asks not to hold political programmes from 17 to 26 March

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has requested the political parties not to hold any programme between 17 and 26 March this year when a number of important foreign guests will visit the country, reports UNB.

Any political party, ignoring the request and going ahead with programmes during this period will be considered anti-state, DMP’s counter-terrorism unit chief and acting commissioner Md Monirul Islam said at a press conference on Sunday.

Bangladesh is all set to observe the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through a series of special programmes from 17 to 26 March.

A number of foreign guests will visit the country during the 10-day special programme. Their movement will affect the city traffic.