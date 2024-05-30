DB seeks India's cooperation to extradite Aktaruzzaman from US

Bangladesh police have sought India's assistance to extradite Md Aktaruzzaman Shahin, the suspected mastermind behind the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim.

This request was made as India has an extradition treaty with the USA. The police are attempting to use this channel to bring Aktaruzzaman back.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) additional commissioner, Harun or Rashid, disclosed this information to reporters after returning to Dhaka from India. Harun led a police team to Kolkata on 26 May to investigate the high-profile case.

“Aktaruzzaman Shahin is the main planner of lawmaker Anwarul Azim’s murder. Since the incident occurred in India, Indian police will also be involved in locating the accused. We have requested their cooperation in extraditing Shahin. The Indian police have assured us that they will take appropriate measures after consulting their superiors,” Harun told journalists.