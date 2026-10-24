Murder, robbery and extortion; police also attacked during operations

On the night of 1 February last year, a fisherman named Md. Hossain, 30, was killed by pirate gunfire while fishing in the Meghna River near East Ilisha union in Bhola Sadar upazila. Three other fishermen—Abbas, 32, Kanchan, 34, and Sohel, 29—were injured in the shooting. All four were residents of Baghar Hawla village in Bhola Sadar upazila.

The River Police said a group of river pirates attempted to rob the fishermen’s trawler that night. When the fishermen tried to resist, the pirates opened fire on them. The incident spread fear among fishermen in the area.

Shah Alam Mallick, general secretary of the Bangladesh Fishermen’s Federation, told Prothom Alo that robbers and river pirates attack fishing boats and passenger vessels along river routes bordering five districts.

The attacks generally take place after dusk in several areas: Haimechar in Chandpur; Lakshmichar and Kachikata in Shariatpur; the confluence of the Padma and Meghna rivers and adjoining river islands in Munshiganj; the Meghna River near Raipur in Lakshmipur; and the river islands along the Meghna near Hizla and Mehendiganj in Barishal.

Fishermen are injured or killed in these attacks, and their money, belongings and catches are looted. As a result, fishermen, vessel operators and passengers live in fear after dusk.

Shah Alam Mallick said that large-scale day-and-night operations by the Coast Guard, police and fisheries department to protect mother hilsa in the Padma and Meghna rivers have helped prevent major robberies for now. However, once the operations end and fishermen return to fishing, there is a risk of nighttime robberies in remote river-island areas. He said Coast Guard and police patrols must remain intensified to ensure the safety of fishermen and their property. In his view, increasing patrols along river routes bordering district boundaries and in remote river-island areas would help reduce such crimes.