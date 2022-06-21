Driver among 4 held for raping a girl in Chattogram

Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Bayezid Police Station, said the girl left her uncle’s house in the Bayezid area on Sunday evening to go to the Court Building area during rain.
When she found the bus parked at the Oxygen intersection.
The bus driver and three others asked the girl to enter the bus.
Later, they raped the girl in turns and threw her from the bus.
She later informed the traffic police and sought help from him. The traffic police then arrested Shahadat and seized the bus.
Following interrogation, police arrested three others including the bus driver from Hathazari Bus Stand and Fatikchhari upazila of the district.
The husband of the girl lodged a complaint with Bayezid Police Station and police registered a complaint in this connection.