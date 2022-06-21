Driver among 4 held for raping a girl in Chattogram

A 24-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men on a bus amid rain at the Oxygen intersection in Chattogram, police said on Monday, UNB reports.

Police arrested four people including the bus driver from different parts of the city.

The arrestees were identified as bus driver Nurul Alam, 30, son of Abul Kashem, Rabiul, 23, helper of the bus driver and son of Mokhlesur Rahman, supervisor of the bus Mohamamd Raju, 26, and Shahadat, 22, son of Abul Kalam of Banshkhali upazila.