DSA: Madrasa teacher detained for sharing 'distorted' photos of Hasina and Modi

The law enforcement has arrested a madrasa teacher under the Digital Security Act (DSA) in Lalmonirhat for sharing a "distorted" photo of the prime ministers of Bangladesh and India on Facebook.

The 33-year-old, Zahidul Islam, was arrested from his house at Bhelabari union of Aditmari upazila of the district. He is the principal of Bhelabari Nurani Madrasa.

Aditmari police station officer-in-charge Saiful Islam said, "Zahidul was arrested on Wednesday night from the madrasa as he shared a distorted photo of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on his Facebook account."

"A case has been filed against him under the Digital Security Act (DSA) in this connection."