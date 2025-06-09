Over 50 criminal gangs active under various names in 4 thanas of Dhaka

According to information provided by the police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), since 5 August, at least 1,500 persons involved in drug dealing, theft, mugging, robbery, extortion and murder have been arrested from these four thanas. Of these, 1,056 were arrested by RAB. The majority of them are aged between 15 and 22 years old.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a police official said that even though members of criminal gangs have been brought under the law at various times, they soon get out on bail and return to crime. Some of these gangs are being patronised by top criminals and some are being sheltered by local leaders of political parties. They even resort to murder in their drive to gain dominance in their localities.

On 20 September 20 last year, clashes broke out between two criminal gangs - 'Alex Emon' and ‘Dailla’- in the Sadek Khan kitchen market area of Rayer Bazar in Mohammadpur, over control and territorial dominance. During the clashes, two young men named Nasir Biswas and Munna, members of the Dailla group, were killed. Both gangs are involved in theft, mugging, drug dealing, extortion and various other crimes. The Alex Emon group is reportedly backed by top criminal Imamul Hasan Helal, alias Picchi Helal, who has also been named in the double murder case.