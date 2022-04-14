DU student Elma committed suicide as she couldn’t bear the torture: DB probe

A day after the death of Elma Chowdhury, her father Saiful Islam Chowdhury filed a murder case with the capital’s Banani police station accusing his daughter’s husband Iftekhar Abedin, mother-in-law Shirin Amin and father-in-law Md Amin of killing Elma.

According to the case statement, Elma Chowdhury fell sick severely on 14 December 2021 and she was taken to United Hospital in Gulshan. When her father, mother and uncle arrived in the hospital around 5:00pm, they saw Elma Chowdhury’s body lying on a trolley and her husband Iftekhar Abedin and father-in-law Md Amin standing next to it and they were not behaving normally.

Saiful Islam alleged that Iftekhar Abedin and his parents wanted to stop Elma Chowdhury’s studies after marriage. As she refused to stop studying, they even cut her hair and used to torture her for various household work.

Referring to the first inquest report, Siaful Islam in the case statement said there were blackish marks of injury on Elma’s nose, upper lip, neck, chin, right side of her back, two hands and two legs. Her left ear also bore hit marks and there were injuries on the fingers and toes.