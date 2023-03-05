Women and children get less service, more information from 109

She said she had no idea about 109, when the Prothom Alo correspondent asked her about the national helpline.

The correspondent contacted the woman after two days. She said she phoned at 109 and told them her situation. After listening to her, the service provider advised her to contact a lawyer, going to a court near Sadarghat in Dhaka (Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal). But she does not know who to meet and how.

There are nine projects of the woman and children affairs ministry aimed at taking immediate action regarding torture of woman and children. One of them is providing assistance to the victims through the national helpline, 109. Initially the helpline number was 10921 in 2012. The number was changed to 109 in 2017. The helpline was made toll free in 2014. However, sending SMS to the helpline requires money.

The Prothom Alo correspondent phoned to the helpline number on 3 February to know how an acid-attack victim woman would get help but found all the lines busy. Later, the correspondent sent an SMS but no one contacted her as of filing of this report.