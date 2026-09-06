Activities of some accused suspicious, there could be sabotage: Chief Prosecutor
Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Md Aminul Islam has said security personnel have been alerted to step up security at the tribunal, citing concerns over the suspicious movements and activities of some of the accused.
“There are some accused whose movements and activities have appeared suspicious. We have received some confidential information suggesting that some of them may carry out acts of sabotage or other disruptive activities,” he said.
The chief prosecutor made the remarks at a briefing at his office at the ICT on Sunday.
Responding to a journalist’s question, Aminul Islam said security personnel had been alerted to strengthen security at the tribunal. He said the movements and activities of some of the accused had appeared suspicious and that the prosecution had received confidential information indicating that some of them might carry out acts of sabotage or other disruptive activities.
He said the prosecution was assessing and analysing the situation and taking appropriate measures.
Aminul Islam also said a law titled “Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Redress Act” was in the process of being introduced, describing it as a highly timely piece of legislation.
He said the law could give fresh momentum to the prosecution of enforced disappearance cases across the country.
“Those involved in enforced disappearances are extremely powerful. Keeping that in mind, we ourselves are remaining vigilant,” he said.
He also urged family members of victims of enforced disappearance to remain cautious and called on the government to provide all-round cooperation on the matter.
Asked by a journalist why the word “sabotage” had been appearing more frequently in statements over the past week, the ICT chief prosecutor said every activity, both inside and outside the tribunal, was under their surveillance.
“That is why, if anyone attempts any subversive activity, it will be suicidal for them,” he said. “If anyone has such malicious thoughts, or if any offender is contemplating anything else, it will ultimately be self-destructive.”
The tribunal’s investigation agency is investigating alleged crimes against humanity based on complaints filed by Mayer Daak, an organisation representing families of victims of enforced disappearance.
Members of 55 families of victims of enforced disappearance visited the Office of the Chief Prosecutor at the tribunal on Sunday. The investigation agency is scheduled to record their statements. The family members were present during the chief prosecutor’s briefing.
Aminul Islam said that since investigations into the complaints lodged by these families began, the activities of some criminals had also increased.
“Law enforcement agencies must remain vigilant,” he said. “The administration needs to keep a close watch on those currently facing trial before the tribunal. Attention must also be given to every family of victims of enforced disappearance so that their security can be strengthened.”
“There is no reason to consider a criminal a friend,” the chief prosecutor said. “They may strike at any time, in their own way.”
He also urged the government to remain vigilant. He said the prosecution was advising families of victims of enforced disappearance to remain cautious, particularly to ensure that the ongoing investigations were not disrupted in any way.
“No one should be able to obstruct the investigation by carrying out sabotage or otherwise interfering with the proceedings,” he added.