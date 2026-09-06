Activities of some accused suspicious, there could be sabotage: Chief Prosecutor

Responding to a journalist’s question, Aminul Islam said security personnel had been alerted to strengthen security at the tribunal. He said the movements and activities of some of the accused had appeared suspicious and that the prosecution had received confidential information indicating that some of them might carry out acts of sabotage or other disruptive activities.

He said the prosecution was assessing and analysing the situation and taking appropriate measures.

Aminul Islam also said a law titled “Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Redress Act” was in the process of being introduced, describing it as a highly timely piece of legislation.

He said the law could give fresh momentum to the prosecution of enforced disappearance cases across the country.

“Those involved in enforced disappearances are extremely powerful. Keeping that in mind, we ourselves are remaining vigilant,” he said.

He also urged family members of victims of enforced disappearance to remain cautious and called on the government to provide all-round cooperation on the matter.