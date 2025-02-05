Case filed against 6 over death of Jubo Dal leader Touhidul detained by joint forces
A case has been filed against six individuals in connection with the murder of Jubo Dal leader Touhidul Islam in Cumilla.
The joint forces detained Touhidul, and allegedly tortured him to death. Touhidul's wife Yasmin Nahar filed the case today, Wednesday at around 11:00am at the Cumilla Kotwali Model police station.
Six individuals are named in the case, and there has been a long-standing land dispute between them and the victim's family.
We want to see how the army brings the army members to book for their role in the murder. Those have been made the accused who are behind the murder.
Additionally, 20 to 25 unidentified individuals have been made accused in the case. These suspects were reportedly dressed in plain clothes and army uniforms.
The accused individuals named in the case are: Saiful Islam, son of the late Abdur Rahman from Ramchandrapur village in Cumilla's Adarsha sadar upazila, Tanzeel Uddin, son of Fazlur Rahman from Italla village, Nazmul Hasan, Khairul Hasan, Saidul Hasan, sons of Mondol Hossain and Sohel, son of Payar Ahmed from Bamail village.
Touhidul Islam,40, the deceased, was the convener of the Jubo Dal in the Panchthubi Union of Cumilla's Adarsha Sadar Upazila. He lived in Italla village and worked as a shipping agent at the Chittagong Port.
In her complaint, Yasmin Nahar mentioned, "There had been a long-standing land dispute between the accused and her husband. The accused are close relatives, and multiple local arbitration meetings had been held regarding the land issue, but the accused ignored them. The accused had previously threatened to kill her husband and hide his body."
"On 26 January, her father-in-law passed away, and a memorial service was scheduled for 31 January. On the night of 30 January, we were busy in different tasks as part of the preparation for the service. My husband was taking rest at around 2:30am. Other family members were busy in their respective tasks. A group of 20 to 25 individuals dressed in plain clothes and army-like uniforms came to our house and took my husband from our home. They searched every room. At one stage, they left with my husband and accused No. 2 Lutfor Rahman, 45, of Italla village," she added.
her husband was taken by police vehicle to Comilla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at around 12:30 pm. His body showed numerous bruises and contusions in various places.
Yasmin Nahar also mentioned, "On 31 January, around 7:30 am, 20 to 25 individuals dressed in plain clothes and army-like uniforms along with the accused returned with my husband and the witness No. 2, both injured, to our home. After a brief search, they released the witness No 2 and left again with my husband. At 11:45am, I received a call from my brother-in-law, Abul Kalam Azad, informing me that my husband had been found unconscious by the Gomti River embankment area and was being taken to the hospital."
The complainant further stated in the case statement that upon receiving the news through the police, her brother-in-law, along with several witnesses, went to Comilla Sadar (General) Hospital. There, the doctors did not provide treatment to her husband (Touhidul) but instead advised urgently transferring him to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
Afterward, her husband was taken by police vehicle to Comilla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at around 12:30 pm. His body showed numerous bruises and contusions in various places. The accused in the case, due to a land dispute, had premeditatedly kidnapped her husband, took him to an unknown location, held him captive, and killed him.
Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Yasmin said, "With an assurance from the army, we have filed a case against those who are responsible behind the murder. We want to see how the army brings the army members to book for their role in the murder. Those have been made the accused who are behind the murder. The accused have arranged the murder with the assistance of the army personnel. I want justice for the murder. I also hope that the police investigation would uncover the murder incident."
Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station’s officer-in-charge (OC), Mohinul Islam, confirmed that a murder case has been filed, and the accused have gone into hiding. Police efforts to arrest them are ongoing.