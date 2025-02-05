Case filed against 6 over death of Jubo Dal leader Touhidul detained by joint forces

A case has been filed against six individuals in connection with the murder of Jubo Dal leader Touhidul Islam in Cumilla.

The joint forces detained Touhidul, and allegedly tortured him to death. Touhidul's wife Yasmin Nahar filed the case today, Wednesday at around 11:00am at the Cumilla Kotwali Model police station.

Six individuals are named in the case, and there has been a long-standing land dispute between them and the victim's family.