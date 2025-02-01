Joint drives
Detained Jubo Dal leader dies in custody, torture marks on body
Cumilla Jubo Dal leader Towhidul Islam, 40, who was detained by the joint forces in the middle of the night, has died in custody. Family members alleged he was tortured to death as physicians found torture marks on his body.
Towhidul Islam is the convener of Panchthuri union Jubo Dal in Cumilla Sadar upazila. He was from the Italla village of the upazila. He worked as a shipping agent at Chattogram port. He came to the village upon hearing the news of his father’s death last Sunday. His father’s qulkhani (funeral prayer) was to be held yesterday, Friday. Towhidul lost his mother nearly 20 years ago. He is survived by his wife and four daughters.
Speaking regarding this Friday afternoon, Cumilla additional superintendent of police (ASP, Sadar circle) Mohammad Saiful Malik said the army asked the police to take custody of Towhidul Islam. He was already unconscious at the time of handover. Police took him to the hospital where the on duty physician declared him dead.
ASP Saiful Manik could not provide any specific reason for his detention and how he died. He said he was trying to figure out everything in detail. The actual reason of his death could be confirmed only after the autopsy, the police official said adding, “However, there is no information of any case against him.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Towhidul’s brother Sadequr Rahman said they were busy making arrangements for their father’s qulkhani on Thursday. At around 2.30 am on Friday, some members of the army showed up. There was nobody in a police uniform with them. However, there were five men in plainclothes. They detained Towhidul as soon as they reached the house. They took away everyone’s mobile phone and raided the house. But they did not find anything. They did not reply when asked about the reason for detaining Towhidul. At one point, they picked up Towhidul and left the house.
Later in the morning, the members of the army showed up again and thoroughly searched the house. They found nothing that time too. They also brought Towhidul. But he was in the army vehicle and was not allowed to get down. He looked pale from afar.
Sadequr Rahman further said Kotwali Model police station contacted me through a local resident around 11:45 am and asked me to go to Cumilla Medical College Hospital quickly. However, Sadequr found his brother dead at the hospital.
“There are several bruises on his body from waist to feet. There are numerous marks of torture on different parts of the body including abdomen, chest, back, legs and throat.”
Towhidul has never been accused in any case, his brother said. However, they have a land dispute with one of their neighbours. So he suspects false charges were brought against Towhidul over the land dispute. The law enforcement agencies might have been given false information that Towhidul had arms. Probably this is why he was detained and tortured.
Visiting the house in Italla Friday afternoon, relatives were seen waiting for Towhidul’s body. They were trying to console his wife and daughters. They were completely bewildered by the sudden death of their father.
Towhidul Islam’s wife, Yeasmin Nahar told Prothom Alo, “My daughters are still under aged. I don't know what I will do now with these children. My husband didn’t commit any crime. Then why was my husband picked up and killed like this? I want a proper investigation and demand justice for my husband.”
Towhidul Islam had been serving as the Panchthuri union Jubo Dal convener since 26 October, 2026. There was never any complaint against him, Cumilla (south) district Jubo Dal member secretary Farid Uddin said.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “The district Jubo Dal leaders thronged the hospital as the news spread. He not only had bruises from being beaten up, but also had marks of electric shock on different parts of the body. This is not acceptable at all. We want justice.”
Kotwali Model police station sub-inspector (SI) Morshed Alam took Towhidul to the hospital. He said the duty officer informed me that the joint forces asked me to go to Beribandh road in the Jhakunipara area urgently.
He went there with the permission of the officer-in-charge (OC). The members of the joint force then asked him to take away Towhidul. However, seeing Towhidul in critical condition, the SI asked the joint force members to go with him. But they refused. Later, the SI took him to a hospital where he was declared dead by the on-duty physician.
Cumilla Medical College Hospital emergency unit physician Tanvir Ahmed said Towhidul was brought to the emergency around 12:30 pm Friday. But he died before reaching the hospital. He has several bruises on various parts of the body.”