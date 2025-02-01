Detained Jubo Dal leader dies in custody, torture marks on body

ASP Saiful Manik could not provide any specific reason for his detention and how he died. He said he was trying to figure out everything in detail. The actual reason of his death could be confirmed only after the autopsy, the police official said adding, “However, there is no information of any case against him.”

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Towhidul’s brother Sadequr Rahman said they were busy making arrangements for their father’s qulkhani on Thursday. At around 2.30 am on Friday, some members of the army showed up. There was nobody in a police uniform with them. However, there were five men in plainclothes. They detained Towhidul as soon as they reached the house. They took away everyone’s mobile phone and raided the house. But they did not find anything. They did not reply when asked about the reason for detaining Towhidul. At one point, they picked up Towhidul and left the house.

Later in the morning, the members of the army showed up again and thoroughly searched the house. They found nothing that time too. They also brought Towhidul. But he was in the army vehicle and was not allowed to get down. He looked pale from afar.

Sadequr Rahman further said Kotwali Model police station contacted me through a local resident around 11:45 am and asked me to go to Cumilla Medical College Hospital quickly. However, Sadequr found his brother dead at the hospital.