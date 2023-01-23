Abducted UN official Sufiul not found even after a year

One year has passed since UN official and Bangladeshi citizen AKM Sufiul Anam was abducted in Yemen, but he still couldn't be traced. Sufiul was abducted in war-torn Yemen in February 2022..

Sufiul was chief field security coordination officer of the safety and security department of the UN posted in Aden.

Meanwhile, a five-member team of Bangladesh is likely to go to Yemen and have discussions with different officials on whereabouts of Sufiul.

Colonel Kazi Mohammad Zakaria will lead the delegation. The foreign affairs ministry approved of the visit of the delegation on 29 December.