Official terminated for implicating university student in false case

A female student of the law department of a university underwent intolerable sufferings as she denied taking private tuition of a drug trader’s children.

Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) sub inspector Sheikh Mohammad Sajjad Hossain in connivance with the drug trader framed the student by placing yaba pills at her house.

The SI has been terminated from the job after his role in the crime was proved.

The DNC in an office order on 12 March confirmed the termination order. Also, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating a criminal case filed against the SI at the behest of the court.

The victim student has given birth to a child recently. Her husband said the victim could not come out of trauma as she is still receiving threats.

‘Our only solace is that we didn’t commit any crime,’ he said.