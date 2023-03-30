Death in custody: RAB claims to arrest 'Sultana's aide’ Al Amin

“Al Amin and his team members used a fake Facebook ID of Joint Secretary Md Enamul Haque, working at the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner’s office, to embezzle millions by promising youths of government jobs,” says the RAB press release.

Later, when the official came to know about the matter, he filed the DSA case with Rajpara Police Station of Rajshahi city against Al Amin and “his associate” Sultana Jasmin, who was arrested on 23 March, it said.

During primary interrogation, Al Amin confessed to his involvement.