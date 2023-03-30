Death in custody: RAB claims to arrest 'Sultana's aide’ Al Amin

“Al Amin and his team members used a fake Facebook ID of Joint Secretary Md Enamul Haque, working at the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner’s office, to embezzle millions by promising youths of government jobs,” says the RAB press release.
Later, when the official came to know about the matter, he filed the DSA case with Rajpara Police Station of Rajshahi city against Al Amin and “his associate” Sultana Jasmin, who was arrested on 23 March, it said.
During primary interrogation, Al Amin confessed to his involvement.
Since the filing of the case, the arrested accused has been kept under intelligence surveillance and at one stage arrested by RAB, said the release.
RAB’s intelligence activities are ongoing to arrest other associates of the gang, based on the information Al Amin gave.
Al Amin is an MFS agent. He has been working with a group to embezzle money from job seekers by fraudulently using the names of high-ranking government officials, the RAB press release says.