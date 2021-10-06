Case filed against eorange owners, 5 others in Chattogram

A customer named Nurul Abshar Parvez filed the case with the court of Chattogram metropolitan magistrate Hossain Mohammad Raza.
It has been alleged that even after paying the full amount in advance, the products remained undelivered for months.
The court took the case into cognizance and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate it and take action.
Plaintiff's lawyer Golam Mawla Murad said, "Eorange has cheated with millions of customers across the country. We have filed a case at the court seeking refund."
Eorange trial
On 2 September, a Dhaka court sent eorange.shop owner Sonia Mehzabin, her husband Masukur Rahman and, chief operating officer, Aman Ullah to jail in a fraud case filed over embezzlement of Tk 11 billion (1,100 crore) from consumers.
Earlier on 23 August, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan placed the accused on a 5-day remand in the fraud case.
On 17 August, the court sent them to jail rejecting their bail prayers when they surrendered to Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Abubakar Siddique's court.
On 16 August, an aggrieved customer of eorange, Md Taherul Islam, filed a fraud case with Gulshan police station in presence of 37 other customers who testified against the accused.