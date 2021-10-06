Case filed against eorange owners, 5 others in Chattogram

A case was filed on Wednesday against seven people including owners of e-commerce platform eorange in Chattogram on fraudulence charge, reports UNB.

The accused are eorange.shop owner Sonia Mehzabin, her husband Masukur Rahman chief operating officer Aman Ullah, Bthi Akter, former chief operating officer (COO) Zaidul Firoz, Nazmul Alam Russell and former police officer Sheikh Sohail Rana.