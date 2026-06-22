Extortion allegations: MP’s son handed over to family after signing bond
Khairul Islam Sajib, son of BNP lawmaker for Narayanganj-3 Azharul Islam, was handed over to his family late on Sunday night after being questioned and made to sign a bond. He faces allegations of demanding extortion from several industrial establishments in the area.
A relevant source said Sajib was taken into custody by Narayanganj district police on Sunday afternoon from the capital with assistance from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Detective Branch (DB), following instructions from the highest levels of government. He was later brought to the DB office on Minto Road in Dhaka.
Niaz Mehdi, additional deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Media and Public Relations Division, told Prothom Alo today, Monday that there were several allegations against Sajib. He said Sajib was questioned over those allegations and then released after signing a bond. The allegations are still being verified.
According to a relevant source, after the BNP came to power, Sajib’s associates allegedly stopped vehicles belonging to a major industrial group and demanded extortion payments. The vehicles were later released following intervention from the highest levels of government.
There are also allegations involving the extortion of money by stopping goods-laden vehicles from various factories apart from that particular industrial group, and attempts to control the scrap business.
Sajib himself is the senior joint convener of the district unit of Jubo Dal. Following his detention, he was expelled from the organisation. In a press release, Jubo Dal said he had been expelled from the party over clear allegations of involvement in various irregularities.
Sources from local police and several industrial establishments said Sajib has been accused of regularly collecting extortion money from owners of factories in the Siddhirganj, Sonargaon and Kanchpur areas. He is also accused of halting factory goods vehicles if the demanded payments were not made.