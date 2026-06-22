Extortion allegations: MP’s son handed over to family after signing bond

Khairul Islam Sajib, son of BNP lawmaker for Narayanganj-3 Azharul Islam, was handed over to his family late on Sunday night after being questioned and made to sign a bond. He faces allegations of demanding extortion from several industrial establishments in the area.

A relevant source said Sajib was taken into custody by Narayanganj district police on Sunday afternoon from the capital with assistance from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Detective Branch (DB), following instructions from the highest levels of government. He was later brought to the DB office on Minto Road in Dhaka.