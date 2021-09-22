Crime and Law

Evaly couple sued in another case

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Another customer of Evaly Limited on Wednesday lodged a case against its chief executive officer (CEO) Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, at the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka.

CMM court magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikari recorded the deposition from plaintiff Muzahidur Rahman and asked the Dhanmondi police station to file his allegation as first information report (FIR), said public prosecutor Azad Rahman.

Azad Rahman told Prothom Alo that a customer, Muzahidur, paid Tk 85,000 and Tk 25,000 to Evaly on 11 July in 2020 to purchase an air-conditioner (AC) and a table respectively. But the customer didn’t get the products within promised 45 days.

Later, Muzahidur sent a legal notice to the company CEO, Mohammad Rassel.

Evaly reimbursed his principal amount of Tk 25,000 paid for a table. But they didn’t resolve the order Muzahid made for AC.

Earlier, a Dhaka court granted police one-day remand to interrogate Rassel in a case filed at the Dhanmondi police station and sending his wife Shamima Nasrin to jail.

