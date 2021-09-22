Evaly couple sued in another case

Azad Rahman told Prothom Alo that a customer, Muzahidur, paid Tk 85,000 and Tk 25,000 to Evaly on 11 July in 2020 to purchase an air-conditioner (AC) and a table respectively. But the customer didn’t get the products within promised 45 days.
Later, Muzahidur sent a legal notice to the company CEO, Mohammad Rassel.
Evaly reimbursed his principal amount of Tk 25,000 paid for a table. But they didn’t resolve the order Muzahid made for AC.
Earlier, a Dhaka court granted police one-day remand to interrogate Rassel in a case filed at the Dhanmondi police station and sending his wife Shamima Nasrin to jail.