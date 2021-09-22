Evaly couple sued in another case

Another customer of Evaly Limited on Wednesday lodged a case against its chief executive officer (CEO) Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, at the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka.

CMM court magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikari recorded the deposition from plaintiff Muzahidur Rahman and asked the Dhanmondi police station to file his allegation as first information report (FIR), said public prosecutor Azad Rahman.