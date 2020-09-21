Ex-DUCSU VP Nurul arrested

Former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur has been arrested. Police also arrested six others.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police's media and public relations division’s deputy commissioner Md Walid Hossain said they were arrested from the Matsya Bhaban area of the capital on Monday evening.
Earlier in the day, deputy commissioner of Lalbagh zone police Biplob Bijay Talukder said the female student of DU filed the case against Nurul Haque and five others with the capital’s Lalbagh police station on Sunday night. All the accused are students of DU.
Nurul came to limelight as a joint-convenor of a platform demanding quota reforms in the government recruitment examinations in 2018. He was elected DUCSU VP in 2019.