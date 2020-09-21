Ex-DUCSU VP Nurul arrested

Earlier in the day, deputy commissioner of Lalbagh zone police Biplob Bijay Talukder said the female student of DU filed the case against Nurul Haque and five others with the capital’s Lalbagh police station on Sunday night. All the accused are students of DU.

Nurul came to limelight as a joint-convenor of a platform demanding quota reforms in the government recruitment examinations in 2018. He was elected DUCSU VP in 2019.